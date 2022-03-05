Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) PT Raised to $39.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 32.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Pure Storage from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Shares of PSTG opened at $29.41 on Thursday. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $16.79 and a twelve month high of $35.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.51.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $867,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter worth $1,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 6.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,341,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,201,000 after buying an additional 75,499 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 10,971.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,185,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,829,000 after buying an additional 1,174,850 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 37.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 11,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 716.8% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 109,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 96,334 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.