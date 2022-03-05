Jefferies Financial Group Lowers ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target to $28.00

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 94.44% from the stock’s previous close.

CHPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChargePoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Capital One Financial began coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Shares of CHPT opened at $14.40 on Thursday. ChargePoint has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $36.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average is $19.55.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 10,530 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $190,171.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,115 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $56,256.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,029,688 shares of company stock valued at $20,775,052. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 236.7% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 2,121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 202.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 491.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. 27.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.