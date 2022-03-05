Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Price Target Cut to $96.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $98.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 204.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.30.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $31.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.54. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $62.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.