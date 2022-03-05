Lake Street Capital Lowers Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Price Target to $63.00

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Lake Street Capital from $94.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CSTL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $42.26 on Tuesday. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $31.46 and a fifty-two week high of $78.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -34.08 and a beta of 0.59.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.22. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $87,191.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,762 shares of company stock worth $2,625,570. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,604,000 after purchasing an additional 622,786 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,226,000 after acquiring an additional 45,379 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,138,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,468,000 after acquiring an additional 111,547 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,658,000 after acquiring an additional 112,070 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 669,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,492,000 after acquiring an additional 178,844 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

