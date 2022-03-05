ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) PT Raised to $27.00 at Cowen

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Cowen from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 87.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChargePoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ChargePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

NYSE:CHPT opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.55. ChargePoint has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $36.86.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. On average, analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 11,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $203,779.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $145,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,029,688 shares of company stock worth $20,775,052 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. Linse Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at about $973,490,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ChargePoint by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,988,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,183,000 after buying an additional 3,150,557 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in ChargePoint by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,581,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,580,000 after buying an additional 581,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ChargePoint by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,049,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,093,000 after buying an additional 1,030,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in ChargePoint by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,948,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,171,000 after buying an additional 516,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint (Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

