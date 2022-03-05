Jane Street Group LLC Buys 183,928 Shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV – Get Rating) by 2,153.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,928 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $4,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000.

Shares of FLGV stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.04 and a 52-week high of $25.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average of $23.87.

