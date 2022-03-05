Short Interest in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Declines By 30.3%

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 579,100 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the January 31st total of 830,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN:APT opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.93 million, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of -1.31. Alpha Pro Tech has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $12.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APT. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech during the third quarter worth $67,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech during the third quarter worth $72,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech during the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech during the second quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is engaged in the business of protecting people, products and environment. It develops, manufactures and markets disposable and limited use protective apparel products for the industries, clean room, medical and dental markets. The company operates through the followings segments: Disposable Protective Apparel segment and Building Supply segment.

