Short Interest in BurTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BRKHU) Decreases By 30.6%

BurTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BRKHU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the January 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 441,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BurTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BurTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in BurTech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in BurTech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in BurTech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $500,000.
BRKHU opened at $10.04 on Friday. BurTech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $10.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01.
