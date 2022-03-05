Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,673 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,156 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Vocera Communications were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 2.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Vocera Communications by 4.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vocera Communications by 3.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Vocera Communications by 7.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vocera Communications by 44.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on VCRA. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. William Blair downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Vocera Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $79.25 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.15.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $521,548.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $42,836.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,574 over the last 90 days. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Vocera Communications stock opened at $79.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.93 and a 1-year high of $79.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.69 and a beta of 0.34.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $65.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Vocera Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Vocera Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.