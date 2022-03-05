Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 19,627 Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Core Laboratories by 318.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,177,000 after purchasing an additional 472,415 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Core Laboratories by 51.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 526,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,500,000 after purchasing an additional 177,775 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,808,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,226,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,198,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.30.

Core Laboratories stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.12 and a beta of 2.77.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $125.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.39 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 4.20%. Core Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

