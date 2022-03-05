Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 90.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,326 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

SF opened at $66.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.65 and a 200-day moving average of $71.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.35. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $59.95 and a 1-year high of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $717,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stifel Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.