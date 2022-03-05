Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 11,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on CPT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

In other news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 3,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $594,636.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 72,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $12,790,536.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,506 shares of company stock worth $36,238,524. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

CPT stock opened at $172.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 59.03, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.78. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $100.29 and a 1-year high of $180.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.17.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.70%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.