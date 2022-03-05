Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGY. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $156,572,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

MGY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.35.

NYSE:MGY opened at $23.80 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.09%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

