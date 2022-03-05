Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 37,958 SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 37,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.10% of SeaSpine at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 135.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 120,357.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in SeaSpine by 432,433.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 12,973 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPNE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNE opened at $13.54 on Friday. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.09. The company has a market capitalization of $493.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.21.

About SeaSpine (Get Rating)

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.