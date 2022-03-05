Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Glaukos worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 574.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 127,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after buying an additional 33,265 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 652.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 20,051 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 209,703 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after buying an additional 142,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,797,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $182,909,000 after buying an additional 2,076,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GKOS. William Blair upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

GKOS stock opened at $54.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.31. Glaukos Co. has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $98.29.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $73.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.27 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

