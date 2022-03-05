Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Price Target to $26.00

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 67.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Get Samsara alerts:

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $15.52 on Thursday. Samsara has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $31.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.96.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,530,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $404,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,604,000. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara (Get Rating)

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.