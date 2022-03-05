Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) to Hold

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sutro Biopharma Inc. develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products. The Company provides antibody drug conjugate and multi-specific antibody-based therapeutics for cancer therapy. Its product pipeline consists of STRO-001 and STRO-002 which are in clinical stage. Sutro Biopharma Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

STRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sutro Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Shares of STRO opened at $8.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $378.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average of $15.85. Sutro Biopharma has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $25.89. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.09). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 213.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,063,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,355,000 after acquiring an additional 23,206 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 677,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,598,000 after acquiring an additional 111,057 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 554,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,306,000 after acquiring an additional 210,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $753,000. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sutro Biopharma (STRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.