Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) was down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.85 and last traded at $8.93. Approximately 207,245 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 25,416,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPCE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.07.

The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.14.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140999900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 481.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 40.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

