Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at BWS Financial

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BWS Financial from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.25.

ARLO stock opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $907.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.69. Arlo Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $11.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.86.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $142.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.96 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 51.86%. Arlo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,841 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,498,000 after purchasing an additional 327,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

