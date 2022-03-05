Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at BWS Financial

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by BWS Financial from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.25.

NYSE ARLO opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.86. Arlo Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $11.79. The company has a market capitalization of $907.90 million, a P/E ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.69.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 51.86%. The business had revenue of $142.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARLO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

