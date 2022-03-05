Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.90 Million Position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,682 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,431 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HIO. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 8,029,189 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $42,395,000 after purchasing an additional 685,338 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,375,214 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $23,101,000 after purchasing an additional 397,827 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,959,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 213,628 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 115,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,430,905 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 107,390 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:HIO opened at $4.60 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $5.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average is $5.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

