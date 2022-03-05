Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.02 Million Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FAF. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in First American Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 216,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 3.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 165,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 29.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 289,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,068,000 after acquiring an additional 65,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 427.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 200,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,478,000 after acquiring an additional 162,195 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FAF opened at $65.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.23. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $48.69 and a 52-week high of $81.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.74.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.50. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FAF shares. StockNews.com downgraded First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.40.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

