Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) PT Lowered to $65.00

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Surgery Partners from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Surgery Partners stock opened at $52.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Surgery Partners has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $69.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 3.05.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider George Goodwin sold 3,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $197,272.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David T. Doherty sold 2,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $112,116.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,599 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Surgery Partners by 19.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,483,000 after purchasing an additional 107,565 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,252,000 after buying an additional 25,834 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,104,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

