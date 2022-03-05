FY2024 EPS Estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of RIGL opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.89. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,933,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 72,204 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 237,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 47,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

