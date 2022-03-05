James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Given New $36.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JMP Securities from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised James River Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered James River Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on James River Group from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered James River Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

JRVR stock opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.41. James River Group has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $51.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.87.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($1.93). James River Group had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $207.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that James River Group will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.12%.

In other James River Group news, Director J Adam Abram acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank D’orazio bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $1,032,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in James River Group by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 15,907 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in James River Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in James River Group by 467.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 129,640 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in James River Group by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 43,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of James River Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

