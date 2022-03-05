Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) PT Lowered to $160.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Ambarella from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ambarella from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Ambarella from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Ambarella from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ambarella from $229.00 to $164.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.00.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella stock opened at $87.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.90 and a beta of 1.26. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $82.59 and a fifty-two week high of $227.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.64.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 19,241 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $1,864,837.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total value of $84,407.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,287 shares of company stock worth $8,057,845 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 585.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella (Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.