AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) PT Lowered to $2,215.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q3 2022 earnings at $27.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $37.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $113.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $28.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $22.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $30.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $41.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $123.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $31.55 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $24.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $136.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AZO. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2,096.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,048.72.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,891.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,968.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,833.22. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $1,168.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $14.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 107.29 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total transaction of $444,170.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total transaction of $11,701,589.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,345 shares of company stock valued at $18,802,088 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

