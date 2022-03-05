Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Siebert Williams Shank

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Siebert Williams Shank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $120.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $86.00. Siebert Williams Shank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.60.

Shares of NYSE LPI opened at $83.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Laredo Petroleum has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $99.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 3.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.36.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by ($0.01). Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 101.15% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $470.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum will post 29.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $36,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,991,000 after acquiring an additional 183,927 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 10,087 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 169.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

