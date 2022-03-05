Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at $13.65 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JAZZ. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $203.93.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $154.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.93 and its 200-day moving average is $134.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of -60.56, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.84. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $117.64 and a 52 week high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.71 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

