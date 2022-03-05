Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at $13.65 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JAZZ. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $203.93.
Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $154.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.93 and its 200-day moving average is $134.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of -60.56, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.84. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $117.64 and a 52 week high of $189.00.
In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
