James Mullen Sells 2,374 Shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Stock

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) insider James Mullen sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $39,503.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

James Mullen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, James Mullen sold 2,434 shares of TuSimple stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $30,790.10.

On Monday, December 20th, James Mullen sold 195 shares of TuSimple stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $6,140.55.

On Thursday, December 16th, James Mullen sold 181 shares of TuSimple stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $6,181.15.

Shares of NASDAQ TSP opened at $11.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.64. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 152.46% and a negative net margin of 13,172.03%. On average, analysts predict that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TuSimple from $54.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on TuSimple from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised TuSimple from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on TuSimple from $62.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on TuSimple from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TuSimple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 82.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter valued at $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TuSimple in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of TuSimple in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of TuSimple in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.44% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

