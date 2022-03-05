Evercore ISI Upgrades Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) to “Outperform”

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DEI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

NYSE DEI opened at $32.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.14. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $29.38 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 89.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $238.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,794,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,130,000 after acquiring an additional 572,689 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 477,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,031,000 after purchasing an additional 21,867 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 857,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,725,000 after purchasing an additional 69,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 402,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,499,000 after purchasing an additional 30,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett (Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.