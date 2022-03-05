Insider Selling: Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) SVP Sells $33,470.00 in Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $33,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Blake Rhodes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $74.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.85.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Newmont’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 29,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 6.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 52.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, November 29th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.14.

Newmont Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

