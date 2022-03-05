Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,534,009 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 346,885 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.78% of Juniper Networks worth $69,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 17.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,339,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,457,000 after purchasing an additional 951,771 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter worth $232,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.4% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 13,265 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 158.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,150 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $34.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.55. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $36.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $187,481.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $208,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,319 shares of company stock worth $2,321,872. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

