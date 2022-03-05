UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $65.36 Million Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.37% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $65,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at about $3,724,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at about $460,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at about $701,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 98.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 297,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,688,000 after acquiring an additional 147,524 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JBHT opened at $203.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.96 and a 200 day moving average of $189.43. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.35 and a fifty-two week high of $208.87. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.34.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JBHT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,289.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

