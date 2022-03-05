UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 6,017 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 462,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.52% of Allegion worth $61,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 1,720.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Allegion by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Allegion by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.80.

Allegion stock opened at $117.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.85. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.14. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $106.83 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.46 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.62% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Allegion’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

Allegion Profile (Get Rating)

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.