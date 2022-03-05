Jefferies Group LLC Has $442,000 Stake in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Scientific Games by 23.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 12,948 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Scientific Games by 3,441.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 286,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,193,000 after buying an additional 278,487 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Scientific Games by 53.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,265,000 after buying an additional 46,405 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 580.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 44,312 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SGMS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $59.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.24. Scientific Games Co. has a one year low of $36.89 and a one year high of $90.20. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.95.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $580.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.79 million. Scientific Games had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

