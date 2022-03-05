Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ameresco, Inc. is an independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency solutions for facilities throughout North America. The Company’s solutions include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure, and the construction and operation of renewable energy plants. It engages in the development, design, engineering, and installation of projects that reduce the energy, as well as operation and maintenance costs of governmental, educational, utility, healthcare, and other institutional, commercial, and industrial entities facilities. Ameresco, Inc. is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts. “

Get Ameresco alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameresco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameresco to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.45.

AMRC stock opened at $63.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $37.70 and a 12 month high of $101.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 12.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,282,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,893,000 after acquiring an additional 48,991 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,278,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,712,000 after acquiring an additional 38,839 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 881,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,496,000 after acquiring an additional 234,494 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 714,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 589,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,970,000 after acquiring an additional 33,312 shares during the period. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameresco (Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameresco (AMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.