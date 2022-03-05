Royal Bank of Canada Cuts ADT (NYSE:ADT) Price Target to $9.00

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the security and automation business’ stock.

ADT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADT from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ADT in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.25 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.71.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. ADT has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $11.77.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ADT will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ADT during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in ADT during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in ADT by 274.0% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in ADT during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

