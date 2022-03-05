Revlon (NYSE:REV) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Revlon (NYSE:REV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revlon, Inc. conducts its business exclusively through its subsidiary, Revlon Consumer Products Corp. and its subsidiaries. They manufacture, market and sell an extensive array of cosmetics and skin care, fragrances and personal care products. Their brand names are REVLON, COLORSTAY, REVLON AGE DEFYING, ALMAY and ULTIMA II in cosmetics; MOON DROPS, ETERNA 27, ULTIMA II and JEANNE GATINEAU in skin care; CHARLIE and FIRE & ICE in fragrances; and FLEX, OUTRAGEOUS, MITCHUM, COLORSTAY, COLORSILK, JEAN NATE, PLUSBELLE, BOZZANO and COLORAMA in personal care. “

Get Revlon alerts:

Shares of NYSE:REV opened at $8.76 on Friday. Revlon has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $17.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $470.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.72.

Revlon (NYSE:REV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.28. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Revlon will post -3.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Revlon by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 64,378 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Revlon by 155.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 72,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 44,390 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Revlon in the fourth quarter valued at $436,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Revlon by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after buying an additional 28,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Revlon by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 134,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 26,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

About Revlon (Get Rating)

Revlon, Inc manufactures and sells beauty and personal care products. The firm’s products include cosmetics, hair color, hair care and hair treatments, beauty tools, men’s grooming products, anti-perspirant deodorants, fragrances, skincare and other beauty care products. It operates its business through the following segments: Revlon, Elizabeth Arden, Portfolio and Fragrances.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Revlon (REV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Revlon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revlon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.