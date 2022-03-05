Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys 200,131 Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) by 1,074.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,131 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.65% of Ashford Hospitality Trust worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,744,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 3,669.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,922,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,506 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 336.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,026 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 4,614.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 944,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 924,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 551.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,083,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 917,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AHT opened at $7.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 6.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.90. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $77.90. The firm has a market cap of $252.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.02.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.95) by $0.20. During the same period last year, the business earned ($16.70) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

