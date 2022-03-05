Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE)

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 6,500 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 570% compared to the average daily volume of 970 call options.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HYRE shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised HyreCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lowered their target price on HyreCar from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.
Shares of HYRE opened at $2.45 on Friday. HyreCar has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $24.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $52.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.77.
HyreCar Company Profile (Get Rating)
HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
