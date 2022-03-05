Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Receives $133.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.25.

CPK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

NYSE:CPK opened at $140.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 0.53. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1-year low of $108.82 and a 1-year high of $146.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 40.59%.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $133,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chesapeake Utilities (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.