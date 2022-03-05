Brokerages Expect Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Will Post Earnings of -$1.00 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.00) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.86). Spirit Airlines posted earnings per share of ($2.48) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $3.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $987.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 19.70% and a negative net margin of 14.63%. The business’s revenue was up 98.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.61) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SAVE shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna lowered Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI raised Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.36.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,775,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,293,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,364,000 after acquiring an additional 953,581 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 435.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,890,000 after acquiring an additional 937,266 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 317.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,230,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,890,000 after acquiring an additional 935,971 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,380,000 after acquiring an additional 622,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAVE opened at $22.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.74. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $40.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to customers. It provides travel opportunities to the Caribbean, and Latin America. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

