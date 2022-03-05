XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.92 and last traded at $32.66. 174,192 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,123,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.42.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XPEV. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.95. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of -35.58 and a beta of 7.46.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in XPeng during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in XPeng by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in XPeng by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

