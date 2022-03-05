XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.92 and last traded at $32.66. 174,192 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,123,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.42.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on XPEV. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.81.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.95. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of -35.58 and a beta of 7.46.
About XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on XPeng (XPEV)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.