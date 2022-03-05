Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 52,280 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 754,041 shares.The stock last traded at $4.84 and had previously closed at $5.16.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Investec upgraded Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.40.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from Micro Focus International’s previous annual dividend of $0.16.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 1,440.6% in the 3rd quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,062,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 993,546 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 503,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 240,686 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 486,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 63,022 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,050,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 302,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 136,370 shares in the last quarter. 19.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micro Focus International Company Profile (NYSE:MFGP)

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

