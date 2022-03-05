Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) traded down 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.10 and last traded at $37.10. 41,432 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,957,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.62.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cassava Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.44 and a 200-day moving average of $53.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.84 and a beta of 0.46.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 26.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,322,000 after purchasing an additional 183,568 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,006,000 after buying an additional 191,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter. 35.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

