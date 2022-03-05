Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Stake in Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 1.27% of Sachem Capital worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SACH. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Sachem Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Sachem Capital by 245.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Sachem Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Sachem Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Sachem Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of SACH opened at $5.00 on Friday. Sachem Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.63%.

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

