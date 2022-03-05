Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 300,000 Inflection Point Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IPAXU)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IPAXU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IPAXU. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $9,880,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,144,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,402,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $988,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000.

NASDAQ:IPAXU opened at $9.90 on Friday. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $11.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.93.

