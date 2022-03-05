Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $2.75 Million in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 55,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of WestRock by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,820,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WestRock by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,212,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,124,000 after acquiring an additional 287,853 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of WestRock by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,160,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,157,000 after acquiring an additional 896,281 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of WestRock by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,036,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,141,000 after acquiring an additional 33,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of WestRock by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,631,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,107,000 after acquiring an additional 38,371 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WestRock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

WRK stock opened at $43.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. WestRock has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.46.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.05%.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

