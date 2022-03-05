Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,009 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in 23andMe during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,321,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in 23andMe during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,484,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. lifted its position in 23andMe by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. now owns 874,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,755,000 after buying an additional 89,717 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 23andMe by 923.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 783,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after buying an additional 706,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in 23andMe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,583,000. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ME opened at 3.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 5.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is 7.74. 23andMe Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of 3.61 and a fifty-two week high of 13.68.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported -0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of 56.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 54.30 million. 23andMe’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 23andMe from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of 23andMe from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

